4 teens charged with beating, robbing passenger on CTA Red Line train at 35th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teenage boys were charged after attacking and robbing a man on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday night.

The boys, ages 12, 16, and 17, were arrested around 10:12 p.m., in the 100 block of West 35th Street.

Police said the boys approached the passenger, a 19-year-old man, and implied they had a weapon before beating and robbing him just 30 minutes prior.

Responding officers quickly located the teens and they were placed into custody.

All four were charged with aggravated robbery with the indication of a firearm and aggravated battery in a public place and of a transit employee or passenger. The 16-year-old was also charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

No additional information was immediately available.