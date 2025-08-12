Watch CBS News
4 suspects linked to burglaries at Chicago businesses, police say; ATMs targeted or taken

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Chicago police are looking for a group of four suspects they say are linked to multiple business burglaries on in the city that have targeted or taken ATMs.

Police said in at least three incidents, the group have broken into stores by breaking the front glass window or door, then rummaged through the businesses to take property from inside.

In one burglary, they stole a mobile ATM and a cash register, police said. In the second incident, they stole bottles of liquor and tried to take the mobile ATM but weren't able to.

In each case, the suspects fled the scene in a 2018 white Kia SUV Sorrento that had been reported as stolen.

The burglaries linked to these suspects happened on:

  • Aug. 6 at 2:54 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 111h Street in West Beverly
  • Aug. 6 at 3:52 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street in Little Italy
  • Aug. 7 at 5:27 a.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop

Chicago police said in a fourth burglary in Evergreen Park involved suspects that matched the description of these suspects and their vehicle, but they have not formally connected it to the previous three incidents. 

Police had only a vague description of the burglars, saying they appear to be between 16 and 20 years old and wore black hooded sweatshirts, dark jeans and black ski masks.  

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. If you have further information, contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

