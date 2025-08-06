Watch CBS News
Local News

ATM stolen from smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

ATM stolen from smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side
ATM stolen from smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side 00:17

An ATM was stolen from a smoke shop in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Wednesday morning. 

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street and found the front glass window shattered. A witness told officers they saw multiple men exit the building with an ATM. 

Police said the group is believed to have fled the scene in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue