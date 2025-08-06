ATM stolen from smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side

An ATM was stolen from a smoke shop in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street and found the front glass window shattered. A witness told officers they saw multiple men exit the building with an ATM.

Police said the group is believed to have fled the scene in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.