ATM stolen from smoke shop on Chicago's Near West Side
An ATM was stolen from a smoke shop in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
Just before 4 a.m., police responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street and found the front glass window shattered. A witness told officers they saw multiple men exit the building with an ATM.
Police said the group is believed to have fled the scene in a white SUV.
No arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.