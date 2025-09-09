Watch CBS News
3 wounded after drive-by shooting in Dolton, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Three people were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Dolton, Illinois, on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the village said the shooting happened in the 15100 block of Cornell Avenue.

The suspects fired from a white vehicle before fleeing the scene.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages and genders were not released.

As of Tuesday, no arrests were made.

Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update as information becomes available. 

