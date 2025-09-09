3 wounded after drive-by shooting in Dolton, Illinois

Three people were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Dolton, Illinois, on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the village said the shooting happened in the 15100 block of Cornell Avenue.

The suspects fired from a white vehicle before fleeing the scene.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages and genders were not released.

As of Tuesday, no arrests were made.

Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

