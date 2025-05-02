3 teens wounded in shooting a block away from Chicago Bulls College Prep

Three teens were wounded following a shooting Friday afternoon on the city's Near West Side.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue, about a block away from the Chicago Bulls College Prep high school.

Chicago police said the victims, two boys, 15 and 16, and a girl, 15, were on the sidewalk when someone fired multiple gunshots in their direction.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The 16-year-old was hit in his lower back and was in serious condition. The 15-year-old girl was hit in the left leg and is in good condition. The 15-year-old boy was shot in his right leg and self-transported in good condition.

It is not clear if the victims were students of the school.

Chicago police have blocked the area with tape as the investigation into the incident continues.

No further information was immediately available, and no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

The video above is from an earlier report.