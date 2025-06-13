3 teens charged in carjacking, multiple armed robberies in 3 South Side neighborhoods

Three teenage boys were charged in connection with a carjacking and multiple armed robberies in three South Side neighborhoods.

The boys, 13, 16, and 17 years of age, were charged with multiple felonies, including one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated battery in a public place.

Chicago police said all three were arrested Thursday morning in the 13000 block of South Ellis Avenue.

They were identified as the suspects who participated in the robberies earlier in the morning in the Bronzeville, Washington Park, and South Shore neighborhoods at the following times and locations:

3800 block of South Ellis Avenue at 6:30 a.m. - 29-year-old woman.

5800 block of South Calumet Avenue at 6:43 a.m. - 39-year-old woman.

100 block of East 49th Street at 6:44 a.m.- 48-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

4600 block of South Wabash Avenue at 6:51 a.m. - 32-year-old woman

6800 block of South Paxton Avenue at 7:10 a.m. - 66-year-old woman

Police said the teens were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.