Watch CBS News
Local News

3 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teens are facing charges for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested a boy and two girls, all aged 17, around 1:58 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue. They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 25-year-old woman in the 100 block of East 87th Street.

The teens fled the scene in the vehicle that was later spotted in traffic by officers. After attempting to flee on foot, they were located and placed into custody. All three have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.