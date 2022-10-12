3 teens charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three teens are facing charges for carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested a boy and two girls, all aged 17, around 1:58 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue. They were identified as the suspects who moments earlier carjacked a 25-year-old woman in the 100 block of East 87th Street.

The teens fled the scene in the vehicle that was later spotted in traffic by officers. After attempting to flee on foot, they were located and placed into custody. All three have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.