3 shot while sitting inside vehicle in Belmont Cragin neighborhood, police say

Three people were hurt after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle Thursday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said two men, 38 and 45, and a woman, 27, were inside the vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Schubert Avenue when two unknown armed people approached and fired shots at the vehicle. The gunmen left the scene in an unknown direction.

All three victims were taken to Community First Hospital.

The 45-year-old was hit multiple times in his body and was in critical condition.

The 38-year-old was hit in the shoulder and was in good condition.

The 27-year-old was hit twice in the leg and was also in good condition.

No arrests were made as of Thursday.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.