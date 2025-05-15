Watch CBS News
3 shot while sitting inside vehicle in Belmont Cragin neighborhood, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were hurt after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle Thursday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said two men, 38 and 45, and a woman, 27, were inside the vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Schubert Avenue when two unknown armed people approached and fired shots at the vehicle. The gunmen left the scene in an unknown direction.

All three victims were taken to Community First Hospital.

The 45-year-old was hit multiple times in his body and was in critical condition.

The 38-year-old was hit in the shoulder and was in good condition.

The 27-year-old was hit twice in the leg and was also in good condition.

No arrests were made as of Thursday.

Area 5 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

