Chicago police issue alert of 3 sexual assaults on Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents in the Logan Square neighborhood about three reported sexual assaults that happened earlier this year.

The incidents happened during the morning hours between Jan. 14 and Feb. 2.

Police said the suspect approached the female victims from behind twice on the sidewalk and once inside an apartment building hallway and sexually assaulted them.

In two incidents, the suspect was armed with a sharp object.

Incident times and locations

· 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue on Jan. 14 around 9:30 a.m.

· 2800 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue on Jan. 18 around 3:10 a.m.

· 2600 block of North Troy Street on Feb. 2 around 3:40 a.m.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 29 and 35 years of age, standing between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, unshaven, and wearing dark clothing

Police are advising the public to be aware of their surroundings, make sure gates and windows are secured, and try not to rationalize or confront any offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.