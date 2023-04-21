Infant, child among 3 seriously hurt in DUI crash on southbound I-57 near 119th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are seriously hurt, including an infant and another child, following a DUI crash on Interstate 57 earlier this week.

Illinois State Police said on Monday around 8:30 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 119th Street.

Upon arrival, they learned that a child was ejected from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries. An infant was also found inside the car with serious injuries. The ages and genders of the children are unknown.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Taylor Dungey of Atlanta, Georgia, also suffered serious injuries from the crash.

All three were taken to area hospitals.

Following an investigation, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on Wednesday approved two counts of aggravated DUI – great bodily harm. He is also charged with two counts of endangering the life of a child.

Dungey remains hospitalized under the custody of the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

No further information was immediately available.