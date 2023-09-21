3 people shot, 1 fatally, while driving in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot, one fatally, while driving in the Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. near 44th and Rockwell.
Police said a 20-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times.
A 19-year-old was also shot multiple times and is in good condition. A third victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in the leg.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.