Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people shot, 1 fatally, while driving in Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot, one fatally, while driving in the Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday night. 

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. near 44th and Rockwell.

Police said a 20-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times. 

A 19-year-old was also shot multiple times and is in good condition. A third victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in the leg. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 21, 2023 / 8:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.