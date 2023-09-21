3 people shot, 1 fatally, while driving in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot, one fatally, while driving in the Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. near 44th and Rockwell.

Police said a 20-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times.

A 19-year-old was also shot multiple times and is in good condition. A third victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made.