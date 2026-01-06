3 people injured in crash on I-90 near O'Hare International Airport

Three people were injured Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near O'Hare International Airport.

At 8:22 a.m., a gray Tesla, a gray Ford Mustang, and a white sport-utility vehicle all overturned in the center eastbound lane of the tollway (I-90) west of the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

Three people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, Illinois State Police said.

All lanes reopened at 9:14 a.m.