3 men wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting, police say

Three men were taken to the hospital after they were shot Sunday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said around 4:11 p.m., a gunman was standing near the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 78th Place and shot at the victims, ages 30, 33, and 38, who were also standing near the sidewalk.

The 30-year-old was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 33-year-old was shot in the foot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. The 38-year-old was hit in the hip and was taken to Christ Hospital.

Their conditions were unknown, but police said they were stabilized.

The gunman left the scene in an unknown direction. As of Sunday night, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.