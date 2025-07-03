Watch CBS News
3 men shot on South Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Three men were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, shortly before 1 p.m., three men were near the sidewalk near 59th Street and Ashland Avenue, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the groin, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to U of C Medical Center in good condition.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the flank and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

