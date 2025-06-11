Preps under way for Chicago's Puerto Rican Fest amid concerns about ICE

The 44th annual Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas takes over Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood beginning Thursday.

The Puerto Rican Festival and cultural celebration has been around for decades. But this year, there are new concerns as agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to round up undocumented immigrants.

As tents went up Wednesday in the park of Humboldt Park, those involved said safety and security were top of mind for both the parade and festival.

"We're very excited, you know, to celebrate," said Puerto Rican Fest organizer Melissa Gomez. "This is our 44th year for the festival."

Equipment checks were happening Wednesday on the main stage, where 15 musical acts will entertain the masses Thursday through Sunday. There are also carnival rides and attractions, and of course, the food.

"We have many of our classic food vendors our Ponce [Restaurant] with the alcapurrias [banana dumplings stuffed with pork] — and we have some new additions here too," said Gomez.

This is also the 47th year for the Puerto Rican People's Day Parade in the community. On Saturday, the parade starts at noon at the corner of Division Street and Campbell Avenue.

This year, pueblos, or towns, on the island of Puerto Rico will be represented at the parade — showcasing their heritage and culture.

"On our fiestas float for the Puerto Rican Fest, we will have all 78 towns represented with their flag, with a flag holder who is from that town," said Gomez.

Chicago police said they will have additional resources in place to ensure the safety of those attending the event and those, living and working in the area.

Meanwhile, Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) said security for the festival is a top priority.

"We work on safety months in advance," Fuentes said. "We've been meeting for the last six months with CPD, violence prevention organizations and the private security firm that the festival producers hire."

Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens. But Ald. Fuentes said there are also concerns for those of Latino heritage who are not Puerto Rican and may want to attend the festivities — amid recent ICE raids in the city.

"We have this particular event fenced. It's a private event by ticket sales. ICE just can't come in here, right?" said Fuentes. "And so we want to make sure that residents and anyone who want to frequent the festival understands that they are safe in this park. Unless ICE has a judicial warrant of any sort, they cannot just walk into this festival and start taking people."

Ald. Fuentes also said if there are ICE sightings at the festival, people will be made aware — and a trained member of a deportation defense group would be called in to help.