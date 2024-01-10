3 Chicago men charged with firing gun during road rage incident on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were charged in connection to a road rage shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway this past November.

Parrius F. Harding, 27, Rashad A. Rhodes, 18, and Tristan J. Dent, 18, were all charged with attempted murder.

Illinois State Police said on Nov. 23, around 10:47 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on westbound I-290 at Leavitt Avenue in Chicago.

The victim suffered a graze wound to his left leg after his vehicle was shot at by the occupants of a silver Audi. He was treated by the Chicago Fire Department and then released.

A thorough investigation by ISP determined the victim was involved in a road rage incident. Harding was identified as the driver of the Audi.

On Nov. 29, The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved an arrest warrant for Harding and he was placed into custody. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and manufacture with intent to deliver cannabis. Harding was held for a detention hearing.

Further investigation identified Rhodes and Dent as the passengers of the Audi. Rhodes was taken into custody on Monday and was charged with Attempted Murder. Dent turned himself in to ISP agents on Tuesday and was charged with Attempted Murder. Rhodes and Dent were also held for a detention hearing.

No further information was available.