Driver shot, leading to crash injuring 2 others including child on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot, leading to a crash that left a woman and 1-year-old child injured on the city's Southwest Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police say the driver, a 29-year-old man, was driving in the 6400 block of South Winchester Avenue just after 4 a.m. when an unknown person opened fire — striking him in the back.

The man then crashed into a parked car in the 6600 block of South Winchester Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Two others inside the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman and a 1-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

As of Friday, no one is in custody at this time.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.