3 hurt, northbound lanes reopened after wrong-way crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash Thursday morning on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said a vehicle entered southbound, traveling the wrong way when it struck an oncoming vehicle heading northbound.

Two females in the striking car were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. A man in the second vehicle was also taken to Northwestern in good condition for chest pain.

The northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Chicago to Michigan were closed for investigation. The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Citations are pending. 

