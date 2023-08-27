3 found shot inside car in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men and a woman were hurt following a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 3:10 a.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Whipple Street and found the victims shot inside a car.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 20-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide further details of the incident.

No arrests were made.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.