1 child dead, 4 other people rushed to hospital after crash on I-57 in Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child is dead, and three other them and two adults were injured, after a crash on Interstate 57 on the city's Far South Side.

Illinois State Police said they were called at 7:17 p.m. to I-57 northbound near 107th Street for a vehicle that rolled over in a crash.

Two children were reported in serious-to-critical condition, and a third in "grave" condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. State police said one of the children died.

The other children were believed to have been taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, also in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.

After the crash, the left lane remained open on inbound I-57, while the right two lanes were closed for an investigation.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 8:14 PM CDT

