3 charged with attacking man during suburban Chicago home invasion

LAKE COUNTY (CBS) – Three people were arrested and charged in a home invasion in Beach Park on Friday

Melinda Uribe 30, and Robert M. Carr, 41, from Mundelein, were charged with home invasion and residential burglary. Keith T. Daniels, 43, also from Mundelein, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 9 a.m. deputies responded to a manufactured home, in the 38700 block of North Sheridan Road, to assist a person looking to retrieve property from the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the caller, identified as Uribe, occasionally stayed at the residence. She did not have a permanent address, the office said.

Uribe was upset because the person who lived in the residence would not open the door to allow her to gather her property.

Deputies knocked on the door, but nobody answered. Uribe was encouraged to return at a later time with an escort from deputies to retrieve the property. She then left the area, according to the office.

About an hour later, a sheriff's deputy was in the same neighborhood completing paperwork in his squad car when he saw Uribe return to the residence in a vehicle.

Uribe and a man, later identified as Carr, allegedly exited the car and forced entry to the front door of the residence. It is also alleged that a third person, later identified as Daniels, entered the residence shortly after Uribe and Carr went inside.

The office said Uribe and Carr attacked and battered a 29-year-old man who lived at the residence.

The deputy, along with several other responding deputies, made entry and quickly arrested Uribe, Carr, and Daniels. The victim refused medical treatment.

All three were taken to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.

They remain held pending their first court appearance Saturday morning.