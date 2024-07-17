$2M Powerball ticket sold at Chicago Northwest Side family-owned grocery store

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois Lottery player purchased a $2 million winning Powerball ticket while shopping at a grocery store in Logan Square over the weekend, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, July 13, Powerball drawing at the family-owned Foodsmart store at 3415 W. Diversey Ave.

It matched all five numbers, plus they added the game's 'Power Play' feature to win the $2 million prize. The winning numbers were 9-55-59-66-69, and the Powerball was 21.

The store's owners said they don't know who could've won, but they think the winner could be one of their regulars.

It's the store's second big win. Last year, a first-time customer won $277,777 after purchasing a scratch-off ticket. The owners said that person has returned to the store ever since.

"It seems to me like there's some sort of luck going on at our location," they said.

For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount. The owners plan to invest the bonus back into the business, even adding new products for customers.

Last week, a $1.25 million Lucky Day Lotto Ticket was also sold at a Jewel-Osco store in Palatine, and a $1 million Lotto ticket was sold at the same store that sold a $10,000 scratch-off in West Rogers Park.

Lottery players have one year from the winning draw date to claim their winnings. Players are also advised to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball is played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 9:59 p.m.