2026 Shamrock Shuffle in Grant Park: Road closures, map, and more.

The unofficial start of outdoor running season kicks off with the 2026 Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday morning.

Thousands of runners will hit the pavement starting in Grant Park and through the Loop in an 8K run or 2-mile walk, all while continuing the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

For spectators heading downtown, here's what to know for Sunday's race.

What are the Shamrock Shuffle race times?

There will be two waves for the 8K race, starting with the first wave at 8:30 a.m., followed by the second wave at 9 a.m. The 2-mile walk will then kick off at 9:30 a.m.

The wheelchair race will start at 8:20 a.m.

Road closures for Shamrock Shuffle

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will remain closed until Wednesday. Grant Park is now closed to all vehicle traffic until about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Traffic will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as runners pass through the following streets:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Avenue from Columbus Drive to State Street

State Street from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive

Wacker Drive from State Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard from Wacker Drive to State Street

State Street from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard

Jackson Boulevard from State Street to Franklin Street

Franklin Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street

Harrison Street from Franklin Street to Michigan Avenue

Michigan Avenue from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

DuSable Lake Shore Drive and North Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells Drive will remain open.

Parking will not be allowed on those streets starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday. Any vehicles still on the street at that time will be ticketed and towed.

Public transportation is advised for getting to the Shamrock Shuffle

With parking and road closures, participants and spectators are advised to rely on public transportation, including Divvy bikes, CTA, and Metra.

Rail riders can get to Grant Park after getting off at the Adams/Wabash station from either the elevated Green, Orange, Pink, or Brown rails. Next, walk one block south to Jackson Boulevard, then one block east on Jackson Boulevard to enter the event at Michigan Avenue.

Red and Blue Line riders can exit at the accessible Jackson station and walk three blocks east on Jackson Boulevard to enter the event at Jackson.

Shamrock Shuffle post-race party and after-party

The fun doesn't end when the race is over.

The post-race party will start at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

An after-party will be hosted at The Scout Waterhouse + Kitchen, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Racers with their race bibs, who are 21 and older, will receive a complimentary Goose Island beer.

Again, the race steps off at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.