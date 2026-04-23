2026 Ravinia Festival tickets go on sale Thursday

Tickets for the 2026 Ravinia Festival season go on sale Thursday morning.

Paul Simon, Chance the Rapper, Ricky Martin, Brandi Carlile and Hugh Jackman are among this year's artists performing in the redesigned Hunter Pavilion in Highland Park from June through September.

This year's lineup also features Miranda Lambert, Alabama Shakes, Rod Stewart and Ziggy Marley.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return for the 90th anniversary of its Ravinia residency.

Tickets officially go on sale at 8 a.m. on the Ravinia website.

This year's concerts will be performed in the upgraded pavilion starting on July 11. Last February, Ravinia Festival revealed plans for a $75 million renovation of its whole venue.