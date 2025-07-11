Windy City Smokeout enters second day with possible repeat of evacuations as storms loom

Windy City Smokeout facing another possible evacuation as storms move in

The Windy City Smokeout is live for its second day outside the United Center following Thursday night's evacuation due to the weather.

The Windy City Smokeout is a four-day festival, and it got off to a wet start.

Attendees were left drenched in a storm and had to briefly evacuate Thursday night. They were able to return to see the night's headliner.

Gates opened to sunny skies Friday afternoon, and fans rushed to the stage.

Despite the forecast, there were plenty of cowboy boots, but no rainboots.

The festival's evacuation plan was put to the test. As severe thunderstorms rolled in, tens of thousands of fans were sent to the exits. They were evacuated to the nearby Malcolm X Parking Garage.

The Smokeout, however, wasn't completely rained out. Fans were let back in just over an hour later.

As more severe weather is expected for the Chicago area Friday night, the chances of a repeat loom. Some fans who ran through the rain said they're ready to do it again.

"It was hot, humid, and then it started downpouring right before Bailey Zimmerman was supposed to go on, so all of us had to evacuate," Clare Tippett said.

"But now we're here again, and hopefully we don't get rained out," Maisy Price said.

"We're ready to run through the rain again. Like, just live the whole experience through," Eshana Barrett said.

Organizers said they communicate closely with the Chicago Police and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to help with their evacuation plan.

Security updates are posted on social media, the official Smokehouse app, and on screens at the venue.