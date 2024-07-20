Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 people hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 44.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man walked into Illinois Masonic Hospital around 8:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the left foot in good condition. The victim would not give any details on the incident to police.

Minutes later, a 25-year-old man was shot while walking in the 1100 block of North Harding around 8:19 p.m. Police said someone in a black SUV fired shots and struck him.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's with a gunshot wound to the left foot. He was treated and released.

A 22-year-old man was shot while standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 3500 block of West 12th Place.

He was taken by fire officials with gunshots to his body and was last listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 9:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Garfield Boulevard, a 34-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the right foot after an argument turned into a fight turned physical. He was taken to St. Bernard's in good condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie, three men were standing outside when an unknown person approached and began firing shots in their direction before fleeing the scene. A 34-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen in good condition. A 44-year-old was taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to his left chest in good condition. Another 34-year-old was taken to Providence in good condition with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either incident.

