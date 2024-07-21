4 people hurt in separate shootings blocks apart on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hurt in separate shootings in the Chatham neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Police say three people were standing with a group in a park when shots were fired.

A 45-year-old man was struck in his back, a 40-year-old woman was hit in her right leg, and a 34-year-old man was shot in his left leg.

All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Then just after 2:30 a.m., a second shooting happened in the 8100 block of South Princeton Avenue.

A 42-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired, police said.

The victim was also taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his rear.

Police did not say if both shootings were connected, but Area 2 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made in either shooting.