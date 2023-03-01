Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, charged in 2022 Southwest Side shooting that left 1 man dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is charged in the shooting death of a man on the city's Southwest Side last year.

Chicago police arrested the teen on Tuesday, in the 5000 block of West Van Buren Street in the Austin neighborhood. 

Police say the boy was identified as the person who, on April 8 around 10:29 p.m., participated in the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man, in the 2000 block of West 35th Street in McKinley Park.

The teen was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The boy is due to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.      

No further information was available.                     

First published on March 1, 2023 / 9:12 AM

