20 businesses burglarized overnight in southwest suburban Chicago, village says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after 20 businesses were burglarized overnight in Downers Grove.

The village said around 3:40 a.m., police arrived at the 2900 block of Finley Road for a report of a commercial burglary alarm.

Following a check of the alarm and surrounding businesses, it was determined that 20 additional businesses were burglarized throughout Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue retail corridors.  

The village said police are investigating, and no arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update.  

Jeramie Bizzle

