2 women killed, infant critical after being hit by vehicle in Winnetka, sheriffs say

Two women are dead and an infant is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday evening in Winnetka, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6 p.m., the vehicle was heading south on Chuch Road when it hit the victims, with the infant in the stroller, at the intersection of Meadow Road.

The infant was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

One of the women died at the scene. The other was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

One of the victims has been identified as 37-year-old Sediqeh Samadi by the Medical Examiner's Office. The second woman's identity was not released.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were also taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The office said there is no indication of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's police detectives at 708-765-4896.