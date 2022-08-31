2 shot, wounded during argument in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of South Campbell around 8:38 a.m.

Chicago police said two victims, a 27-year-old man, and an unaged male, were in an argument with a known offender who at which point fired shots in their direction.

The 27-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The unaged male was shot in the head and was also taken to Advocate Christ in critical condition.

Police say the incident is domestic related.

The offender is in custody.

Area One Detectives are currently investigating.