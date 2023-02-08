Watch CBS News
Police seek suspect who robbed 2 postal workers at gunpoint in Galewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CPD search for suspect who robbed 2 postal workers in Galewood
CPD search for suspect who robbed 2 postal workers in Galewood 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a man who robbed postal carriers at gunpoint while wearing black fuzzy slippers.

Officers say he struck twice on the west side in the Galewood neighborhood on Jan. 17 and 31.

Incident Dates and Locations:

· 1600 block of N Sayre Ave on Jan. 17, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m.

· 1700 block of N New England Ave on Jan. 31, 2023, at approximately 2:53 p.m.

Police also say the man was wearing thick bi-focal glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

