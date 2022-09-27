2 postal carriers robbed in Evanston on consecutive days

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two U.S. postal carriers were robbed on separate occasions this week in Evanston, according to police.

Around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Evanston police responded to the 1600 block of Monroe Street for a call of a robbery and spoke to the victim, a postal worker, who said he was robbed by two suspects.

The victim said he was approached by two masked individuals. One of the suspects physically controlled the victim while the second suspect showed a handgun and removed the carrier's "arrow keys," which allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings. The suspects fled on foot and the victim was no injured.

Then on Tuesday, Evanston police responded to another robbery of a postal worker around 11:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. The victim in this case said he was robbed by a single suspect who had a handgun, took the postal carrier's arrow keys and punched him.

The carrier was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

With the holiday season approaching, the loss of these arrow keys will increase an already elevated risk of package thefts.

Police suggest residents:

· Track your packages and use delivery alerts.

· Don't leave your delivered mail and packages unattended.

· Add delivery instruction to leave it in a specified location.

· Request a signature at delivery.

· Arrange for delivery to a secured postal box, UPS, or FEDEX store.

· Work with your condo association or apartment management to increase the security of common areas where packages are delivered.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and start your message with EPDTIP.