Watch CBS News
Local News

Pair stabbed, 2 women in custody after attack inside South Deering restaurant

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 women arrested after stabbing pair in South Deering
2 women arrested after stabbing pair in South Deering 00:31

Two women were arrested after attacking a man and a woman inside a restaurant in South Deering overnight.

Chicago police said just after 12:30 a.m., the man, 22, and woman, 30, were found inside the Sharks Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 2000 block of East 95th Street with injuries.

They were attacked by the women who were armed with a sharp object, police said.

The man suffered a cut to his chin and refused treatment. The woman was cut in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The two attackers self-transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition with multiple injuries to the back before they were placed in custody.

It's unclear what led to the attack.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.