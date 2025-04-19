Pair stabbed, 2 women in custody after attack inside South Deering restaurant

Two women were arrested after attacking a man and a woman inside a restaurant in South Deering overnight.

Chicago police said just after 12:30 a.m., the man, 22, and woman, 30, were found inside the Sharks Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 2000 block of East 95th Street with injuries.

They were attacked by the women who were armed with a sharp object, police said.

The man suffered a cut to his chin and refused treatment. The woman was cut in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The two attackers self-transported to Trinity Hospital in fair condition with multiple injuries to the back before they were placed in custody.

It's unclear what led to the attack.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.