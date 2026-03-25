2 people killed in ATV crash in South Holland, police say

Two people were killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in South Holland, Illinois, on Tuesday night.

South Holland police said that shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of 159th Street after an iPhone crash detection alert was received. Upon arrival, officers determined that the ATV had crashed into a concrete barrier.

A 32-year-old woman, who police identified as Bria Fleming of South Holland, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 47-year-old man, identified by police as Terrell Jennings of Country Club Hills, was found unconscious with traumatic injuries and was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the South Holland Police Department, with assistance from the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the South Holland Police Department at 708-331-3131, ext. 2.