2 people killed, 1 hospitalized in Highland Park crash, officials say

Two people were killed and one other person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Highland Park on Saturday afternoon.

City officials say shortly after 3 p.m., Highland Park police responded to the crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Route 41.

They said that a vehicle heading northbound on Route 41 collided in the intersection with another vehicle traveling westbound on Park Avenue to southbound Route 41.

Officials say that three people were taken to the hospital, where two of the victims were pronounced dead. Their identities were not released as of Saturday night. The condition of the third victim was also not released.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was notified, and the crash remains under investigation.