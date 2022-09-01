Watch CBS News
2 people in critical condition after being shot in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are in critical condition after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The first victim, a 30-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the fact when he was standing next to a parked car in the 1600 block of West 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. The second victim, a 24-year-old woman, was sitting inside the parked car.

A red-colored SUV drove by when an occupant from the car fired shots, striking both victims.

The man was hit in the face and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 5:43 PM

