2 people hurt when car hits IDOT truck on Bishop Ford Freeway

Two people were injured early Monday morning in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck.

Illinois State Police said at 3:27 a.m., an IDOT truck was stopped with its emergency lights activated on the exit ramp from the Bishop Ford (I-94) to Stony Island Avenue.

A car slammed into the rear of the IDOT truck, leaving the driver and passenger of the car injured, state police said. Both were taken to area hospitals, state police said.

The investigation continued as of the Monday morning rush.