2 men, teen charged in fatal shooting of Davell Holden in South Holland, Illinois

Three people were charged in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in South Holland, Illinois, back in August.

The village announced on Sunday that Javan Moore, 21, Demon Smith, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Phoenix, Illinois, were charged in the deadly shooting of Davell Holden.

Moore, who the village said was the alleged shooter, was charged with first-degree murder. Smith and the teen were charged with felony murder.

According to the village, Holden was visiting his girlfriend on Aug. 2 near 160th and Drexel, the same area as the intended target. They said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity as Holden closely resembled the intended target.

"This was a tragic and sickening incident. While we are grateful to have made the arrests, we are deeply saddened for Davell's family and friends," said South Holland Mayor Don De Graff. "No family should ever experience this kind of loss, and our community stands with them during this difficult time."

Holden was a Thornwood High School basketball player on the cusp of starting his junior year before the shooting.

A press conference will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the South Holland Village Hall Council Room, 16226 Wausau Ave., about the arrests.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact South Holland Police detectives at 708.331.3131, ext. 2.