2 men stabbed after argument turns into fight in Albany Park, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Two men were hurt after an argument led to a stabbing Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Leland Avenue.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person who was stabbed. Once on the scene, a man, 46, was found walking on the sidewalk with multiple cuts to his body. Fire crews treated him and took him to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Another, 40, was on scene, also suffering from multiple cuts. He was also treated by fire crews and taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

Police said an argument between the two turned into a fight, resulting in each man pulling out a cutting instrument and attacking the other.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

