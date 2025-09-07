Watch CBS News
2 men sought in robbery at West Garfield Park Green Line station last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two men they said robbed a passenger by force at a CTA Green Line station last month.

It happened on Aug. 24, around 7 a.m. at the West Garfield Park station located at 4000 W. Lake St.

Police said the men approached the victim and wrestled his property away from him after a brief fight.

Both suspects were described as Black men between 25-30 years of age. One was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes. The other was wearing a red shirt, dark pants, and carrying a black backpack.

green-line-robbers.png
Chicago Police Department

Police are advising public transit riders to be aware of their surroundings and press the emergency button to alert a transit attendant of any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using the reference number JJ387367.

