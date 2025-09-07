2 men sought in robbery at West Garfield Park Green Line station last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two men they said robbed a passenger by force at a CTA Green Line station last month.

It happened on Aug. 24, around 7 a.m. at the West Garfield Park station located at 4000 W. Lake St.

Police said the men approached the victim and wrestled his property away from him after a brief fight.

Both suspects were described as Black men between 25-30 years of age. One was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes. The other was wearing a red shirt, dark pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Chicago Police Department

Police are advising public transit riders to be aware of their surroundings and press the emergency button to alert a transit attendant of any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using the reference number JJ387367.