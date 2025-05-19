1 man killed, 1 critically wounded in shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

One man is dead, and another was critically wounded, after being shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood late Monday.

At 4:10 p.m., the two men were in a business in the first block of East 111th Street when they got into a quarrel with a third man, police said.

The fight became physical, and the third man took out a gun and shot the first two, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The second man was shot twice in his hand and once in his right forearm, and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition for injuries, police said.

A shattered window and crime scene tape were seen surrounding Momty's Grill, at 9 E. 111th St.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.