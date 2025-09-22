Police investigating after 2 men shot outside apartment building overnight in Joliet, Illinois

2 men shot while outside apartment building in Joliet

Joliet police are asking the public for information after two men were shot while outside an apartment building overnight.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 0-50 block of North Broadway Street for a report of two people shot. Arriving officers found two men, 36 and 44, who were shot near the driveway of 5 North Broadway Street.

The 36-year-old had suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg, and the 44-year-old was shot in the right ankle.

Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. Both victims were then taken to St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

The condition of the victims was not released, but authorities said their wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect possibly shot the victims while passing on a motorcycle. Identification of the suspect and a motive behind the shooting remain under investigation. Officers have recovered spent shell casings while canvassing the area.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tipsters can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.