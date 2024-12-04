Watch CBS News
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 6:43 p.m., the men, ages 50 and 66, were in a vehicle in the 11800 block of South Watkins Avenue they were both struck by gunfire, police said.

The younger man suffered a graze would to the left flank and refused medical attention, police said. The older man was struck in the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Late Wednesday, no one was in custody. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

