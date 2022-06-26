2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the men were standing with a group of people, in the 2400 block of West 71st Street around 6:33 a.m., when two unknown offenders approached and fired multiple shots – striking the victims.

A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

The second victim, a 51-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and side and was also transported to Advocate Christ in stable condition.

The offenders fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.