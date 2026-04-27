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2 men dead in shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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Two men were killed late Sunday in a shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

At 10:09 p.m., a 20-year-old man was driving a black sedan in the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue with another man, age unspecified, in the passenger seat.

The car crashed into a tree, police said.

The 20-year-old had gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger also suffered a gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word early Monday on who shot the two men.

Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

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