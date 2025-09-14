Watch CBS News
2 men charged in alleged armed robbery in Auburn Park neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Two men were charged with allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's South Side during the weekend.

Jaden Hollinsworth, 20, and Omarion Lloyd, 20, were arrested on Saturday and charged with one felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer and obstructing identification.

Lloyd received additional charges, including felony possession of a firearm by a repeat felon, felony battery of a peace officer, and he was issued a citation for possessing a laser sight, firearm silencer, and muffler.

 Chicago police said Hollinsworth and Lloyd were identified as the suspects who allegedly robbed a 43-year-old man at gunpoint in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street just 10 minutes before their arrest.

Both were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

