2 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-94 northbound ramp from 71st Street

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead including a juvenile following a crash on the I-94 ramp from 71st Street early Sunday morning.  

Illinois State Police said around 1:13 a.m., Chicago troopers responded to the location for a single-unit motor vehicle crash.

The vehicle was occupied by an adult driver and two juveniles, ISP said.

All three were taken to an area hospital where the driver and one of the juveniles were pronounced dead. The ages of the victims are unknown.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 8:35 AM

