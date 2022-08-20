2 injured including ISP trooper after squad vehicle struck by drunk driver

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged with driving under the influence after striking an Illinois State Police vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:34 a.m., an ISP District 21 trooper was outside of the squad car with emergency lights activated, on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road, investigating a prior traffic crash.

The trooper and driver of the previous crash were in front of the squad car when a green Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound failed to yield and struck the rear of the squad vehicle.

The ISP trooper and the driver of the previously crashed vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 24-year-old Austin Gray of Chebanse, Illinois was not injured.

Gray was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and a violation of Scott's Law – improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing injury to another.

Those who violate Scott's Law face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

So far this year, there have been 16 ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and seven Troopers have suffered injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.