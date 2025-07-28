Watch CBS News
2 Illinois Lottery players win over $1M in online games

Jeramie Bizzle
Two Illinois Lottery players have won over $1 million in two separate online games, lottery officials announced on Monday.

One lucky online player won the $1,763,224 jackpot playing the Cash Castle FastPlay game. 

According to lottery officials, the prize was the largest in the game's short history. The previous jackpot of $1,432,831 was won in April.

The second winner purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket and won $1.1 million in Sunday's drawing—matching all five winning numbers: 14, 22, 23, 32, 36.

Tickets for both Cash Castle and Lucky Day Lotto are available in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.  

Players must be 18 or older to play.

